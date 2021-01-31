This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. …
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for tempe…
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one i…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We w…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 de…
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low.…