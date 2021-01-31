Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.