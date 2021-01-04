 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

