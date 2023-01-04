This evening in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
