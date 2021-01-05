 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert