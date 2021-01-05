For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
