Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
