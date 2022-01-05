 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

