Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.