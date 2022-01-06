Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 9:00 PM EST until FRI 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.