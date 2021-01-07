 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

