Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.