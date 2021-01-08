Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect per…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variab…