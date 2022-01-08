Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
