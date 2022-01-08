 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

