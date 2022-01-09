 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

