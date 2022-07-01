For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's conditio…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …