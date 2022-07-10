Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.