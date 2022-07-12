Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.