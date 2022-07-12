For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
