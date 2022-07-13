For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don'…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecaste…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the m…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high t…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Lo…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. W…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light an…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.