Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecaste…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the m…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Lo…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high t…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. W…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…