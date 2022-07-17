Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.