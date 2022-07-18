Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.