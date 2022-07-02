Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The for…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's conditio…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should r…