Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.