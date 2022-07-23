Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
