Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
