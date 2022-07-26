Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.