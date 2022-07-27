 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

