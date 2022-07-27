For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of a…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high t…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in …
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.