This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
