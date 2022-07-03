Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.