For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
