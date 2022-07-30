Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.