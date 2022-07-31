Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Monday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.