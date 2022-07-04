Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.