 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Fredericksburg Free Lance Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ascent Audiology & Hearing

Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert