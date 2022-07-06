This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
