Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

