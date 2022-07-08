This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
