Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
