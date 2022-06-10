 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

