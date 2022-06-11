 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

