For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
