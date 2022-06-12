 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

