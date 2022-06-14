Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.