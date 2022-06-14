For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 …
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. C…
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksbu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunde…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecas…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 70F. Winds …