Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
