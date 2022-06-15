 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

