Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

