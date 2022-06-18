 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert