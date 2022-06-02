For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can e…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Monday. Temperat…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …