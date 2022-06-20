Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the maki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. T…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a hot…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variab…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. …