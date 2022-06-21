Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.