Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.