Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
