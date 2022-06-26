This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 68F.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared fo…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. W…