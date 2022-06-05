For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can e…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variab…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…