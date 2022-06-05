Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.