Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south.