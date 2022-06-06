 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

