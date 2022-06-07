Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
