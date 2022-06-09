 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

