For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
